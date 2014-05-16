Six steel workers injured after explosion at Tennessee plant

| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. May 16 Six employees were
injured, one seriously, in an explosion at a Knoxville,
Tennessee, steel mill that was so powerful it rattled houses up
to five miles away, authorities said on Friday.
Gerdau SA, a steel manufacturer with operations
in 14 countries, was trying to determine the cause of the
explosion Thursday night, and production was shut down while the
investigation is underway, spokeswoman Kimberly Selph said.
The blast occurred at the plant's melt shop, where scrap
metal is melted in a furnace and poured into molds, Selph said.
The product from the melt shop is milled into long-steel
products, generally rebar, she said.
All six workers suffered burns, either from steam or from
drops of molten metal, Knoxville Fire Department Captain D.J.
Corcoran said.
The most severely injured worker, who had burns over 80
percent of his body, was being treated at a regional burn
center, Corcoran said. The five other workers were treated and
released from a Knoxville medical center, he said.
Many workers live within five miles of the mill, Corcoran
said. They reported feeling their houses shake at the time of
the blast Thursday night, he said.
Selph refuted the fire department's report about the extent
of the mostly seriously injured worker's burns, but didn't
provide details.
(Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Bernadette Baum)