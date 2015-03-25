Man shoots and kills wife, then himself outside Memphis grocery store

| NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25 A man shot and killed
his wife outside a Memphis grocery store early on Wednesday
morning before killing himself, police said.
The woman, an employee of the Kroger store, had just arrived
at work in her car at about 5:40 a.m. local time when her
husband drove up in an SUV and rammed it into his wife's car,
said Memphis Police Sergeant Alyssa Macon-Moore.
The woman exited her vehicle through a passenger door, and
as she ran, her husband began firing shots, Macon-Moore said.
When a police officer arrived at the scene, he found the woman
lying on the ground and the man armed with a gun.
As the officer took cover, the suspect pointed a gun at the
officer and yelled for the officer to kill him. The man then
fatally shot himself, Macon-Moore said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man
was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police did not provide
their names.
A representative for Kroger was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Lisa
Lambert)