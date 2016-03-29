UPDATE 1-Terminix to pay $10 mln for pesticide misuse -U.S. Justice Dept.

(Adds Terminix a unit of ServiceMaster, background)
WASHINGTON, March 29 Pest control company
Terminix International Co LP and its U.S. Virgin Islands
operation were charged on Tuesday with illegally applying a
restricted-use pesticide in multiple residences in the Virgin
Islands, the U.S. Justice Department said.
In a plea agreement, Terminix, a unit of ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, has agreed to pay a total of $10
million in criminal fines, community service and restitution
payments for illegally applying pesticides containing methyl
bromide, the Justice Department said in a statement.
The Environmental Protection Agency banned indoor use of
methyl bromide products in 1984. Acute exposure to methyl
bromide can cause serious damage to the central nervous system
and respiratory system, the Justice Department said.
Last year, a family of four from Delaware fell seriously ill
after the unit below them in a condominium resort complex in St.
John was fumigated with a pesticide containing methyl bromide,
the department said.
Terminix did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
