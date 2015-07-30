REFILE-UPDATE 1-Two planes evacuated at Dallas airport, three injured

(Fixes typo in first paragraph, changes "lead" to "led")
DALLAS, July 30 Two incidents on separate
airplanes at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport led to
evacuations on Thursday, with three people suffering minor
injuries on one flight, airport officials said.
Hydraulic fluid leaked into the auxiliary power unit causing
smoke in the cabin of American Airlines Flight 1658 to
Chicago, which caused the 141 passengers and five crew members
to leave the airplane by emergency slides and exits, according
to the airline.
Three people suffered minor injuries. The passengers went to
Chicago on another aircraft, it said.
In the other incident at the airport, a landing gear tire
caught fire shortly after Spirit Airlines Flight 407
landed from Orlando, Florida, the airport said.
The fire was quickly extinguished and all passengers
evacuated the plane safely at the gate, according to the
airport.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and
Eric Beech)