UPDATE 1-Four killed in Texas train/float collision were US war vets

By Matthew Waller
MIDLAND, Texas, Nov 16 All four men killed when
a freight train collided with a parade float honoring wounded
American war veterans had served in the U.S. Army, police said
on Friday, as investigators descended on the West Texas oil town
of Midland to search the wreckage.
At least 16 other people were injured during the parade on
Thursday at the start of what was meant to be a weekend of
events including a banquet and a hunting expedition to salute
U.S. veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
Midland police identified the dead as: Sergeant Major Gary
Stouffer, 37; Sergeant Major Lawrence Boivin, 47; Sergeant Major
William Lubbers, 43; and Sergeant Joshua Michael, 34.
In Washington, the Army said Lubbers was retired from the
military but could not immediately confirm whether the others
were retired or active duty at the time of the accident.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) sent 16
experts to the scene to examine evidence including video from a
forward-facing recorder on the train, officials said.
One person remained in critical condition and four were
stable on Friday at a Midland hospital, a spokesman said.
Another person was in serious but stable condition at a Lubbock
hospital. Ten more were treated and released, police said.
The tragedy occurred as two flatbed trailers carrying the
veterans, some of whom suffered major injuries in combat in
Iraq and Afghanistan, attempted to cross railroad tracks during
the "Hunt for Heroes" parade.
"The first flatbed crossed the train tracks completely. The
second did not make it across before being struck by the train,"
a police statement said.
Veterans and their spouses jumped off the trailers to escape
the collision. There were 26 people on the float that was hit by
the Union Pacific train including a dozen veterans, a dozen
spouses and two escorts, officials said.
"It's hard to look at. It's a very tragic event, very
unfortunate," Midland Police Chief Price Robinson said from the
site of the accident on Thursday.
The train and trailer remained in place on Friday morning at
the site of the crash.
The NTSB said it would not determine a probable cause of the
accident or provide any analysis while its investigators were at
the scene. It said it had not yet determined if the
grade-crossing warning system was working at the time of the
accident.
A Union Pacific Corp spokesman referred questions on
the investigation to the NTSB.
A woman who was riding a float that crossed the tracks ahead
of the one struck in the accident said on Friday she heard a
train horn and then people started to leap from both trailers.
"As soon as we crossed the tracks, we heard the train," Pam
Shoemaker said, adding that she saw a railroad crossing bar
start to come down just before the crash.
Many of the veterans honored in the event had served
multiple deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to event
organizers. Some were said to have been shot or wounded by bombs
and suffered traumatic brain injuries or post-traumatic stress.
The Pentagon said in a statement that Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta, who is traveling in Asia, "was deeply saddened by news
of the tragic accident."
Dr. Sudip Bose, a veteran who had been a frontline physician
in Iraq, said he volunteered to provide medical help and was
summoned to the crash scene. He said he had to set aside his
emotions to tend to the injured.
"It was chaotic at times, gruesome at times," said Bose, a
doctor in Odessa, Texas, who said veterans were applying
tourniquets and pressure to injuries.
Midland Mayor Wes Perry and pastors Patrick Payton and Roy
Smith held a prayer vigil on Friday morning attended by more
than 100 people at a park, including veterans and family.