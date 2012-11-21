UPDATE 1-Driver of trailer in veterans' train crash is under doctor's care

By Matthew Waller
SAN ANGELO, Texas Nov 20 The driver of a truck
involved in a deadly collision with a train during a Texas
veterans' parade last week has been put under the care of a
doctor and is not yet able to be interviewed by investigators,
the driver's lawyer said on Tuesday.
Four veterans wounded in Iraq or Afghanistan died on Nov. 15
when a Union Pacific freight train plowed into the flatbed
trailer they were sitting on, and 16 others were injured.
For the first time on Tuesday, the driver of the truck
pulling the trailer was identified publicly as Dale Andrew
Hayden, 50, of Midland, Texas, a veteran and active military
reservist, his attorney, Doug Fletcher, said.
Hayden is "under physician care," Fletcher said, and the
National Transportation Safety Board will wait for medical
clearance before interviewing him. It was not clear what illness
Hayden was suffering.
Hayden's testimony is key to the investigation because
authorities believe the sound and lights warning that a train
was approaching worked properly. Eyewitnesses said the barricade
arm came down on the trailer as it was crossing the railroad
tracks.
The NTSB was re-enacting the accident on Tuesday to try to
help determine the cause.
Union Pacific has blamed the driver of the truck for the
accident. Fletcher said he was representing Hayden and Smith
Industries, the driver's employer.
The veterans killed in the crash were identified as Marine
Chief Warrant Officer Gary Stouffer, 37; Army Sergeant Major
Lawrence Boivin, 47; Army Sergeant Major William Lubbers, 43;
and Army Sergeant Joshua Michael, 34.
Also on Tuesday, the city of Midland, a booming oil city in
West Texas, said the parade sponsored by the private "Show of
Support" group, did not have a permit.
"The City of Midland did not issue a permit, nor did the
city receive a permit application from the Show of Support
organization," said Midland spokesman Ryan Stout.
It was not immediately clear if the organization had sought
and received permits in previous years. It was the third year
the parade had used the same route.