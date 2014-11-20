Three charged with suspected $1.5 mln oil theft from Texas fields

| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 20 Three people have been
indicted for stealing shale oil over three years worth an
estimated $1.5 million by driving it off in trucks that were
supposed to be disposing waste water, according to court
documents obtained on Thursday.
Texas residents Victor Manuel Guerra, 37, Juan Martin
Bernal, 49, and Carlos Samuel Pena, 25, have been charged with
theft from an interstate shipment, wire fraud and money
laundering, according to an indictment unsealed this week.
No lawyers were listed for the three in documents filed in
federal court in Texas. All three have been arrested.
Prosecutors said that between January 2011 and August 2014,
the three conspired to siphon off oil from companies operating
in south Texas' Eagle Ford Shale, including Newfield Exploration
, and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.
Trucks dispatched by Guerra that were supposed to remove
wastewater from well sites were instead loaded with oil, with
the help of Pena and Bernal, who allowed the trucks onto the oil
fields, prosecutors said.
"The pilfered oil was then transported to Guerra's property
where Guerra would sell the stolen product for financial gain to
third-party buyers who would pay for the oil via wire transfer,"
the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas
said in a statement.
The money laundering counts can bring up to 10 years in
prison and wire fraud up to 20 years. The Federal Bureau of
Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service took part in the
investigation, prosecutors said.
"No matter how slick a criminal thinks he is, there's always
a trail to follow," said IRS agent William Cotter.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)