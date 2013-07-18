Union Pacific freight train derails near Fort Worth, one injured

July 18 Two locomotives and seven cars from a
freight train derailed near Fort Worth, Texas, early on
Thursday, leaving one railroad worker injured, a railroad
spokesman said.
Six of the cars from the Union Pacific Corp train
were empty and the seventh contained cement, railroad spokesman
Mark Davis said.
The worker was transported to a hospital with
"non-life-threatening" injuries, Davis said.
The 46-car train from Union Pacific, the biggest U.S.
railroad, was traveling from Tucson, Arizona, to Dallas when it
derailed at about 5 a.m. CDT (1000 GMT) near Aledo, Texas, which
is about 20 miles southwest of Fort Worth.
"The cause is still under investigation," Davis said.