UPDATE 1-Woman died from accidental fall off Six Flags roller coaster -coroner

By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS, July 22 A woman who plunged from a
roller coaster at the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park died
of multiple traumatic injuries in a fall that was ruled an
accident, authorities said on Monday.
Rosa Ayala-Goana, 52, died on the tracks of the
14-story-high Texas Giant ride on Friday at the amusement park
in Arlington, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner said.
Police in Arlington, Texas, about 20 miles (32 km) west of
Dallas, said there was no evidence that the death resulted from
criminal intent.
"At this point of the investigation, it does not appear that
there was any foul play or criminality associated with this
tragic incident," Arlington police said in a statement.
Six Flags Entertainment Chief Executive Jim Reid-Anderson
said the company was investigating the cause of the accident and
that the ride had been closed.
"You can rest assured that it will remain closed until we
are certain it is safe to ride," he told a conference call with
analysts, hosted from the Six Flags Over Texas amusement park.
At the time that it opened in 1990, the Texas Giant ride was
promoted as the tallest wooden roller coaster in the world by
the park, which is operated by Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
.
The wooden tracks were replaced in 2010 with steel, but the
original wooden support structure was kept and the lift hill was
elevated 10 feet (3 meters), according to the Six Flags
Entertainment Corp website.
Reid-Anderson said it was too early to comment on the
financial impact of the accident but said there might be an
impact on attendance.
Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino estimated visitor numbers to
the Six Flags Over Texas park might drop by about 300,000
through September.
Six Flags operates 16 parks across the United States and one
each in Mexico and Canada, attracting about 26 million visitors
annually.