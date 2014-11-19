Six Flags, German firm reach settlement in Texas roller coaster death

| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 19 Amusement park operator
Six Flags and a German roller coaster maker have reached
a settlement with the family of woman who was killed last year
when she plunged to her death from a roller coaster at a park in
Texas, they said in a statement.
Six Flags and Gerstlauer Amusement Rides of Germany reached
the deal with the family of Rosy Esparza. Her family had been
seeking more than $1 million in damages but terms of the
settlement were not disclosed, a lawyer for the Esparza family
said on Wednesday.
"The Esparza family is very pleased with the settlement and
appreciates the condolences offered by Six Flags and
Gerstlauer," Frank Branson and Garret Chambers, attorneys for
the family, said in a joint statement released on Tuesday with
the companies.
The two companies were not immediately available for
comment.
Police said Esparza, 52, fell from the car in which she was
riding on the 150-foot-high (45-meter-high) Texas Giant roller
coaster at the Six Flags Over Texas Park in the Dallas suburb of
Arlington in July 2013.
Esparza's relatives had filed a wrongful death lawsuit in
September, alleging the park was negligent in not having an
adequate restraint system.
Investigators looking into the accident ruled out mechanical
failure as a reason for the accident, the park said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)