2012年 6月 15日

Dallas storm insured losses could hit $2 bln-trade group

June 15 Insured losses from the massive hailstorms that struck the Dallas area on Wednesday could reach as much as $2 billion, based on the volume of claims insurers have already received, the Southwestern Insurance Information Service (SIIS) said on Friday.

The SIIS, a trade group that speaks for property insurers in Texas and Oklahoma, said members have already classified the storm as catastrophic.

