US federal court blocks Texas voter ID law

WASHINGTON Aug 28 A U.S. federal court ruled on Tuesday that a controversial Texas voter identification law discriminates against black and Hispanic voters, effectively killing the law before it could take effect for the Nov. 6 presidential election.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued the ruling. The state law, passed by the Republican-dominated Texas Legislature in 2011, required voters to present one of six forms of photo identification before casting ballots.

In March, the Obama administration blocked the requirement using the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a federal law designed to protect the voting rights of minorities, primarily blacks in Southern states.

