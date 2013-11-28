Americans mark Thanksgiving Day with travel, parades, shopping

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 28 Millions of Americans will
gather on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving - stuffing turkeys
for feasts, braving high winds along parade routes and planning
for the holiday shopping madness as soon as the pumpkin pies
have been gobbled up.
Nose-diving morning temperatures that are expected after a
rainy, snowy evening along the East Coast may make for slick
conditions during one of the nation's busiest travel times.
In New York City, the threat of high winds could ground
Snoopy, Sonic the Hedgehog and other giant helium balloons in
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. City regulations prohibit them
from flying when sustained winds top 23 miles per hour (37 km
per hour), and gusts exceed 34 mph (54 kph).
The 87th year of the parade has proved to be among its most
controversial with rocker musician Joan Jett, who is a
vegetarian and animal-rights activist, moved off the South
Dakota tourism float - but still in the parade - after cattle
ranchers complained.
The parade, expected to be viewed by 50 million people on
television and some 3 million more along its route through
Manhattan, still includes SeaWorld's float despite an outcry
over keeping orcas in captivity by People for the Ethical
Treatment of Animals, the animal-rights group.
In an extremely rare coincidence this year, Thanksgiving
overlaps with the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, sparking the
nickname Thanksgivukkah and adding to some dinner tables a
turkey-shaped menorah - called a Menurkey - designed by an
enterprising 10-year-old boy, Asher Weintraub of New York.
In complicated calculations of the Gregorian and Jewish
calendars, the two holidays will not fall on the same day again
until 2070, according to the Jewish website Chabad.org.
In another first, some retailers are opening on Thanksgiving
evening to offer the earliest "Black Friday" shopping deals
ever. About 140 million people are expected to shop over the
four-day weekend, traditionally the start of the holiday
shopping season, according to the National Retail Federation.
That move has prompted protests and an online petition drive
by critics who say it takes workers away from their families on
the holiday.
With 43 million Americans expected to make trips over the
long holiday weekend, according to travel group AAA, a wintry
blast of heavy rain, wind and snow across the eastern United
States that started on Wednesday snarled roadways and airports.
Even after arriving safely, families may find new challenges
in the kitchen this holiday. Butterball LLC, for the first time
has reported a shortage of large, fresh turkeys and the cause of
the deficiency is under investigation, company spokeswoman Megan
Downey said in an email message.
Perhaps the biggest surprise this Thanksgiving is the
upending of two common perceptions about turkeys and men.
Butterball conducted research and found 84 percent of men
take part in Thanksgiving meal preparation.
More surprising, it found when it comes to cooking the
holiday bird and its trimmings, men are more likely than women
to ask for directions.