UPDATE 5-Americans mark Thanksgiving Day with travel, parades, shopping

By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK Nov 28 Americans gathered on Thursday
to celebrate Thanksgiving by stuffing turkeys and braving cold
winds along parade routes, while others started the holiday
shopping earlier than ever in a trend that some argued went
against the spirit of the holiday.
With retailers offering "Black Friday" deals before
Thanksgiving tables were even set on Thursday, critics
circulated online petitions and a handful of franchise owners
said they had defied corporate orders by keeping their stores
closed for the holiday.
"It bothers me that this country is allowing them to dictate
time away from our families," Holly Cassiano, who refused to
open her Sears franchise in Plymouth, New Hampshire, told CNN.
A Pizza Hut restaurant manager in Elkhart, Indiana, who was
fired for refusing to keep the restaurant open on Thanksgiving
said the worldwide pizza chain had offered to rehire him and he
was considering it.
Grocer Whole Foods said its Thanksgiving work shifts
were voluntary and it would compensate staff with
time-and-a-half pay. Discount chain Kmart said it had offered
its holiday workers the same arrangement.
On a clear, sunny Thanksgiving, nose-diving morning
temperatures after a rainy, snowy evening along the East Coast
made for slick conditions during one of the nation's busiest
travel times.
Mother Nature gave New York a break with winds just below
the level that would have grounded Snoopy and other giant helium
balloons in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, although Spiderman
limped along after its left arm was torn by a tree branch. City
regulations prohibit the massive inflatables from flying when
sustained winds top 23 miles per hour (37 km per hour), and
gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).
With a high-calorie feast looming, some Americans
participated in morning running races called turkey trots. In
Glen Ridge, New Jersey, 3,000 people turned out, with some
wearing turkey hats and headbands decorated with turkey
drumsticks.
"On Thanksgiving, I'm grateful I can still run 5 miles (8
km) so it's a great way to start the day since I'll be in the
kitchen for the rest of it," said Patty Orsini, 54, a marketing
analyst from Maplewood, New Jersey.
SHOPPING SEASON
Elsewhere, eager consumers got a jump on the pre-Christmas
shopping season, which has six fewer days than 2012. In New
York, the Lord & Taylor flagship store on Fifth Avenue welcomed
shoppers at 9 a.m. EST (1400 GMT) and it was business as usual
at most shops around Times Square. However, early visits by
Reuters to many stores found sparse crowds.
The Macy's parade, in its 87th year, was expected to
be viewed by some 3 million others along its route through
Manhattan and another 50 million people on television. This year
the parade attracted controversy.
Rocker musician Joan Jett, who is a vegetarian and
animal-rights activist, was moved off the South Dakota tourism
float after cattle ranchers complained, although she remained in
the parade. A SeaWorld float also stayed in the parade despite
an outcry over keeping orcas in captivity by animal-rights group
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
In a rare coincidence, Thanksgiving overlaps with the Jewish
holiday of Hanukkah this year, which has sparked creation of the
term "Thanksgivukkah" and spurred an enterprising 10-year-old
boy, Asher Weintraub of New York, to design a turkey-shaped
menorah - called a Menurkey - for dinner tables.
The two holidays will not fall on the same day again until
2070, according to the Jewish website Chabad.org.
Some 43 million people were expected to take trips on the
holiday weekend, according to travel group AAA, despite heavy
rain, wind and snow across parts of the eastern United States
that started on Wednesday and snarled roadway and airport
traffic.
In Augusta, Maine, temperatures fell to 26 degrees
Fahrenheit (minus 3 degrees Celsius) and in Boston it was 32
degrees Fahrenheit (0 Celsius), although the wind chill made it
feel much colder in both places, meteorologists said on
Weather.com.
IN THE KITCHENS
Even after arriving safely, families may find challenges in
the kitchen this holiday. Butterball LLC reported a shortage of
large, fresh turkeys, company spokeswoman Megan Downey said in
an email message, adding that an investigation was under way.
At the White House, where first lady Michelle Obama is known
for her focus on healthy eating, there was no sign of calorie
cutting on the Thanksgiving menu. The Obamas were set to enjoy a
traditional Thanksgiving meal, including nine different pies -
huckleberry, pecan, sweet potato, peach, apple, pumpkin,
chocolate cream, banana cream and coconut cream.
Cooks also prepared honey-baked ham, macaroni and cheese,
sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and
two kinds of stuffing - cornbread and oyster, the White House
said.
On the menu for inmates in Arizona under the watch of
controversial Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was a 56-cent
meal featuring an entree of vegetarian turkey soy casserole.
"Hope the inmates give thanks for this special meal being
served in the jails tomorrow," Arpaio said in a holiday meal
preview he tweeted on Wednesday.