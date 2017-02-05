UPDATE 1-Tiffany says CEO Frederic Cumenal steps down

(Adds details)
Feb 5 Tiffany & Co on Sunday said
Frederic Cumenal has stepped down as chief executive officer,
after what the upscale jeweler called disappointing financial
results.
The retailer said its chairman and previous chief executive,
Michael Kowalski, would serve as interim CEO while the board of
directors seeks a new CEO. Kowalski will continue as Chairman.
"The Board is committed to our current core business
strategies, but has been disappointed by recent financial
results," Kowalski said in a release.
He said the company remains focused on "enhancing the
customer experience, increasing the rate of new product
introductions and innovation, maximizing marketing
effectiveness, ... all while efficiently managing our capital
and costs."
The company also affirmed its fiscal year 2016 guidance,
laid out in its January 17 sales news release.
The company said in January that its sales during the
November-December holiday period were "somewhat lower" than it
had expected, hurt by lower consumer spending and a drop in
sales at its flagship store in New York.
The company said Sunday it expects to report on March 17
before the market opens its fourth quarter and full 2016 fiscal
year results, and also provide expectations for the 2017 fiscal
year.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Mary Milliken)