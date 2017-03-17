UPDATE 2-Tillerson's use of email alias at Exxon 'entirely proper' - Exxon attorneys

(Adds background in eighth paragraph)
March 16 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's
use of an alias email address while he was chief executive at
Exxon Mobil Corp was "entirely proper," attorneys
representing the company said in a letter to a New York court on
Thursday.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who is
investigating whether Exxon misled shareholders and the public
about climate change, wrote to a judge on Monday accusing Exxon
of not previously disclosing the alias and Tillerson's
communications through it.
Tillerson had used the alias email address while at the oil
company to send and receive information related to climate
change and other matters.
"It (alias email address) allowed a limited group of senior
executives to send time-sensitive messages to Mr. Tillerson that
received priority over the normal daily traffic that crossed the
desk of a busy CEO. The purpose was efficiency, not secrecy,"
attorneys at the law firm Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison
LLP said. (bit.ly/2ntj6mk)
Had Tillerson set up the alias email address with the
purpose of "secrecy," emails to the account would have avoided
any reference to Tillerson as the intended recipient, the
attorneys said.
"Obtaining publicity, not information, appears to have been
the real goal of the New York Attorney General's March 13
letter," the attorneys said.
The New York Attorney General's March 13 letter asked the
judge to order Exxon to explain whether documents from the alias
email and 34 additional accounts assigned to other Exxon
executives and board members had been preserved.
Exxon has provided 2.5 million pages of documents in
response to a subpoena from Schneiderman's office, but those
documents include only 160 emails from Exxon management.
"More than 16 months after receiving our subpoena, Exxon is
just now admitting it may not have preserved or produced the
emails of its former CEO, who used an alias email account. We
look forward to addressing these, and the other issues our
letter raised, in court," Amy Spitalnick, press secretary at the
office of the New York attorney general, said in an email.
