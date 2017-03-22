Judge orders Exxon to confer with New York AG on Tillerson emails

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
NEW YORK, March 22 A New York state judge on Wednesday ordered ExxonMobil Corp to work with the New York attorney general's office to try to recover lost emails from an alias account used by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he was the oil company’s chairman and chief executive.
Justice Barry Ostrager, who is overseeing a probe by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman into whether Exxon misled the public and shareholders about the impact of climate change, also ordered the company to turn over management documents by March 31.
In a letter to the judge last week, Schneiderman said Exxon had failed to disclose Tillerson used the alias "Wayne Tracker" for certain communications at the company. The company has said Tillerson used the alias because his main email was too full, but said it may not have preserved all of his messages from the Tracker account. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Anthony Lin and Matthew Lewis)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.