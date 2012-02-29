US judge-Tobacco health labels violate free speech

WASHINGTON Feb 29 A U.S. judge sided with
tobacco companies on Wednesday, ruling that a new regulation
requiring large graphic health warnings on cigarette packaging
and advertising violates free-speech rights under the U.S.
Constitution.
Cigarette makers challenged the U.S. Food and Drug
administration's rule requiring companies to label tobacco
products with images of rotting teeth, diseased lungs and other
images intended to illustrate the dangers of smoking.
"The government has failed to carry both its burden of
demonstrating a compelling interest and its burden of
demonstrating that the rule is narrowly tailored to achieve a
constitutionally permissible form of compelled commercial
speech," said Judge Richard Leon in a 19-page ruling.