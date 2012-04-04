UPDATE 5-Up to a dozen tornadoes rip through Dallas-Fort Worth

* No immediate report of deaths, serious injuries
* Planes grounded, damaged by hail at airport
* Storm moves on to Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma
By Jon Nielsen and Marice Richter
DALLAS, April 3 Up to a dozen tornadoes skipped
through the densely populated Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas on
Tuesday, ripping apart homes and tossing tractor-trailer trucks
into the air, but there were no reports of serious injuries or
deaths.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jesse Moore said that
10 to 12 tornadoes touched down during a massive storm that
brought chaos from high winds, rain and hail to the nation's
fourth most populous metropolitan area.
Many of the 6.3 million area residents were forced to
scramble for safety as the storm bore down during the early
afternoon, when schools and workplaces were open. Hundreds of
homes and businesses were damaged, some of them extensively, but
no one was reported killed or seriously injured.
"We've seen roofs blown off, houses totally flattened,
tractor-trailers knocked over," Moore said. "It was a bad day
weather-wise for north Texas."
One tornado lifted trucks like toys in the Flying J Truck
Plaza in Dallas, said truck driver Michael Glennon, who caught
the destruction on his video camera as debris swirled through
the air.
"The second trailer is ripped to pieces and thrown 50 to 100
feet (15 to 30 meters) into the air," he told Reuters. Video
broadcast of a truck parking lot showed a row of trailers peeled
open and others piled on top of each other.
The storm system was moving east into Oklahoma, Arkansas and
Louisiana with the potential of producing high winds and more
tornadoes on Tuesday evening, Moore said.
Sixth-grader Hailey Pellerin said she and other students had
just started lunch when teachers quickly herded students back to
their classrooms in their southwest Arlington elementary school.
"We had to duck and cover for two hours," she said. The
students were seated, lined up against a wall in their
classrooms and covered their heads. "The power went out so it
was dark and hot."
The tornado passed about 200 yards from the school, her
father David Pellerin said.
"We were so lucky because it came so close but passed by the
two schools my kids attend," said Pellerin, the father of three.
In one of the hardest hit areas, Lancaster, the city said
tornadoes damaged 300 structures, about half of those severely
damaged.
Some 110 planes were damaged by hail and 400 flights
canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the eighth
busiest in the world, stranding thousands of passengers. Another
40 incoming flights were diverted.
Southwest Airlines said another 40 flights were
canceled in and out of Love Field, the area's second-largest
airport.
During the height of the storm, witnesses at the airport
said the sky turned dark and passengers were herded away from
windows and into stairwells and restrooms.
HOMES DAMAGED, NO ONE KILLED
"These devastating tornadoes show how quickly Mother Nature
can strike in our state," Texas Governor Rick Perry said in a
statement urging residents to stay off roads and heed warnings
and instructions from officials.
The U.S. tornado season has started early this year.
Tornadoes have been blamed for 57 deaths so far in 2012 in the
Midwest and South, raising concerns that this year would be a
repeat of 2011, the deadliest year in nearly a century for the
unpredictable storms.
In 2011, there were 550 tornado deaths with 316 lives lost
on April 27 in five southern states, and a massive tornado that
killed 161 people in Joplin, Missouri, on May 22.
Tuesday's tornadoes in Texas could prove more costly than a
hailstorm nearly a year ago in the Dallas area that caused more
than $100 million in insured losses. That April 15, 2011, storm
was less damaging in terms of hail and winds.
Insurers have already lost as much as $2 billion during the
2012 tornado season, mostly from a record March 2 outbreak. That
follows record-breaking losses of $26 billion during the 2011
tornado season.