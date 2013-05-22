Oklahoma country singer plans benefit for tornado victims

LOS ANGELES May 22 Oklahoma country singer
Blake Shelton is planning a televised benefit to raise money for
victims of the massive tornado that swept through Moore,
Oklahoma, this week, music magazine Billboard reported
Wednesday.
"The Voice" judge Shelton, a native of Ada, Oklahoma, which
is 75 miles (120 km) northwest of Moore, said he would have more
information on the NBC concert in the next 24 hours.
"I'm hoping it will raise a lot of money. Obviously it will
be televised and will happen really quickly," Shelton told
Billboard after the conclusion of Tuesday's "The Voice."
Representatives for NBC and Shelton did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The singer opened Tuesday's reality singing competition show
with his ballad "Over You," which he sang with wife Miranda
Lambert as a tribute to the tornado's victims.
Shelton, who serves as a judge along with Maroon 5 frontman
Adam Levine, R&B star Usher and pop singer Shakira, said he
hoped to "call in some really big favors" for the benefit.
The huge tornado tore through the Oklahoma City suburb on
Monday, ripping apart two elementary schools and a hospital and
killing 24 people, including nine school children.
Country singer Toby Keith, a native of Moore, appeared on
CNN on Tuesday night as he returned to his hometown
"Always when these things happen, music people get together.
I've had 500 text messages from people all over the music world
saying 'What are we going to do? We want to help...'" a visibly
shaken Keith said on the "Piers Morgan Live" program.
"I'm in and Moore knows I'm going to be here, hopefully in
the next couple days we can sort it out," he added.
Celebrities have been quick to take to social media to voice
their support for tornado victims, urging people to donate to
the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.
Basketball player Kevin Durant, one of the stars of the
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team, has pledged $1 million for
tornado relief through his family foundation and encouraged his
4.1 million Twitter followers to help raise relief funds.
NBC's star-studded telethon with Bruce Springsteen and Billy
Joel for the victims of Superstorm Sandy in November 2012 helped
raise more than $23 million, while ABC's "Day of Giving" event
raised more than $10 million for the American Red Cross.
NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.