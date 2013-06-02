UPDATE 1-Three storm chasers among 13 killed by Oklahoma tornadoes

By Daniel Trotta and Jonathan Allen
June 2 Three storm chasers were among 13 people
killed by tornadoes that rampaged through central Oklahoma on
Friday, underscoring the high risk of tracking tornadoes and
forcing the media to rethink how they cover deadly twisters.
Tim Samaras, 55, a leading storm chaser and founder of the
tornado research company Twistex, was killed in the Oklahoma
City suburb of El Reno along with his son, Paul Samaras, 24, and
Carl Young, 45, a Twistex meteorologist, according to a
statement from Tim Samaras' brother, Jim Samaras.
"He's mostly going to be remembered as somebody who tried to
help save lives," Jim Samaras told Reuters, saying his brother
had done a lot of research and work with probes and other
instruments to capture scientific data from storms.
"He died doing what he loved and literally put his life on
the line to save others," he said.
Five tornadoes touched down in central Oklahoma and caused
flash flooding just 11 days after a twister categorized as EF5,
the most powerful ranking, tore up the Oklahoma City suburb of
Moore and killed 24 people. Severe storms also swept into
neighboring Missouri, while Moore experienced only limited
damage.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Sunday
raised the death toll to 13 after listing 10 fatalities earlier.
The toll included four children.
On Sunday, authorities in neighboring Missouri confirmed at
least three other deaths in flooding triggered by the violent
storms on Friday.
As usual, so-called storm chasers closely tracked the storm
to measure its power, gather research and take video to feed the
television and Internet appetite for dramatic images.
"It is too early to say specifically how this tornado might
change how we cover severe weather, but we certainly plan to
review and discuss this incident," said David Blumenthal, a
spokesman for The Weather Channel, for which Tim Samaras and
Young had worked in the past.
Three employees of the channel suffered minor injuries when
their sport-utility vehicle was thrown some 200 yards (183
metres) by the winds while tracking the El Reno storm on Friday.
In a field known for risk-takers seeking the most dramatic
video images of tornadoes, Samaras was seen as a cautious
professional whose driving passion was research rather than
getting the "money shot," said friend and fellow storm chaser
Tony Laubach.
"Tim Samaras was the best there was and he was the last
person you would think this would happen to," said Laubach, a
photojournalist who had been storm chasing with Samaras since
2007.
"It's going to bring everybody down to earth. A lot of
chasing has been getting very, very careless, and Tim is not a
careless person. He is as nimble and skilled as he could be,"
Laubach said.
In interviews, Samaras said he had been enthralled by
tornadoes ever since childhood when he was forced to watch the
movie "The Wizard of Oz," in which the central character is
swept into another world by a tornado.
"That tornado was the best part of the entire movie," he
told The Weather Channel in an interview in 2009. "From that
day, I was hooked for the rest of my life."
While the public fascination with tornadoes has increased
competition for images, trial lawyer Martin Garbus said it would
be "impossible" to hold media companies liable for injuries
storm chasers suffered while doing their job.
Like war correspondents, storm chasers assume personal risks
when they enter danger zones, said Garbus, a partner at law firm
Eaton & Van Winkle. This acknowledged job hazard protects media
companies from negligence lawsuits, he said.
The negligence argument would be "you put me in the line of
fire," Garbus said. But for storm chasers, "you assume the risk
of where you go, you knew where you were going."
Samaras founded Twistex, based in Colorado, to collect
temperature, humidity, pressure and wind-speed data with the
goal of increasing lead times for tornado warnings. Some of
Samaras' research was funded by the 18 grants he received over
the years from the National Geographic Society.
The society routinely asks grant applicants to assess the
dangers posed by their expeditions, and tells grantees to make
safety their top priority, spokeswoman Barbara Moffet said.
"Tim Samaras was among the most skilled professionals, and
he was known for being meticulous about safety," Moffet said.
"Unfortunately, research that involves nature's unpredictable
forces can never be 100 percent safe."
Young was a meteorologist for Twistex and had joined Samaras
on storm chases since 2003, according to Young's biography on
the Discovery Channel's website.
Both men were featured in the now-canceled series "Storm
Chasers" on the Discovery Channel, and had contributed to The
Weather Channel in the past.
"Many of us were fortunate to have worked with them and have
great admiration for their work," The Weather Channel said in a
statement. "They went in the field focused on collecting data to
enable meteorologists to further the science behind tornadoes
which we know has and will help to save countless lives."
Paul Samaras was one of Tim's three children. He is survived
by his wife Kathy Samaras and daughters Amy Samaras, 30, and
Jennifer Samaras, 28.