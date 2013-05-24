版本:
U.S. tornado insured losses estimated at $2-$5 bln-modeling firm

May 24 Tornadoes that struck the United States from May 18 to May 20 caused anywhere from $2 billion to $5 billion in insured losses, disaster modeling company Eqecat said.

The firm said most of the losses were attributed to the tornado that devastated Moore, Oklahoma, last Monday.
