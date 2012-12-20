US senators slam Sony for film suggesting torture helped find bin Laden

WASHINGTON Dec 19 Several top U.S. senators
chided Sony Pictures on Wednesday, saying new film "Zero Dark
Thirty" is "grossly inaccurate and misleading" for suggesting
torture helped the United States capture Osama bin Laden.
The senators, including Senate Intelligence Committee
Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein, said intelligence records released
in April clearly show that information obtained through torture
did not help the CIA find bin Laden. They urged Sony to
inform viewers of this fact.
"The film ... has the potential to shape American public
opinion in a disturbing and misleading manner," the senators
wrote in a letter to Sony.
"Zero Dark Thirty," which opened in theaters on Wednesday,
includes a scene showing a suspect being waterboarded, and
appears to credit torture as helping the CIA to locate and kill
bin Laden. The movie reignited debate over whether the U.S.
government engaged in torture.
"The use of torture in the fight against terrorism did
severe damage to America's values and standing that cannot be
justified or expunged," the senators wrote in the letter. "It
remains a stain on our national conscience."
Feinstein is the chairman of the committee that last week
approved a report detailing the CIA's detention and
interrogation program under former President George W. Bush.
Senator John McCain, an Arizona Republican who was tortured
when he was held prisoner during the Vietnam War, and Carl
Levin, the Michigan Democrat who is head of the Senate Armed
Service Committee, also signed the letter.