UPDATE 2-Total agrees to pay $3.6 mln to settle CFTC manipulation charge

Dec 7 A North American unit of French oil
company Total SA and a trader agreed to pay $3.6
million to settle charges of attempted manipulation of the U.S.
natural gas market, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission said on Monday.
Total Gas & Power North America Inc and Therese Tran, a gas
trader for Total in Houston formerly known as Therese Nguyen,
settled charges of attempted manipulation of monthly index
settlement prices at four major trading hubs in Texas and
elsewhere in the Southwest during monthly settlement periods,
the CFTC said.
In addition to the CFTC, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission said in September that it was investigating similar
allegations against Total.
Officials at FERC said they could not comment on their
investigation. Officials at Total were not immediately available
to comment on the FERC charges.
The cases are the latest in which federal regulators have
focused on so-called "loss leader" or leveraged trading
strategies, in which traders seek to lose money in one market to
benefit larger positions in a benchmark or other financial
index.
In recent years, FERC has alleged similar violations by
JPMorgan Chase & Co, which paid $285 million in fines in
2013, as well as Barclays PLC and BP PLC, which
are still fighting FERC allegations.
In addition to the fine, the CFTC imposed a bid-week trading
limitation on certain of Total's activity for two years.
Bid-week refers to the last five trading days of the month when
all financial positions must be closed out.
CFTC found that during bid-weeks for September 2011, October
2011, March 2012, and April 2012, Total, through Tran and other
traders under Tran's direction, attempted to manipulate monthly
index settlement prices of gas at four hubs through their
physical fixed-price trading.
The hubs were the El Paso Permian Basin, El Paso San Juan
Basin, Southern California Gas Co and West Texas Waha.
The CFTC said it found that Total was one of the largest
players in the fixed-price market during these periods, with
trading accounting for a substantial percentage of the total
market by volume at the relevant hubs, even though Total had no
material customer business, assets, or transportation at the
hubs.
According to the CFTC, Total attempted to affect the monthly
index settlement prices to benefit the company's related
financial positions, including basis swap and index swap
positions.
