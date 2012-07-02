Groups sue to halt cruise ship terminal in South Carolina

| CHARLESTON, S.C., July 2
CHARLESTON, S.C., July 2 A coalition of
environmental and preservation groups filed a lawsuit against
federal authorities on Monday seeking to block construction of a
$35 million cruise ship terminal near Charleston, South
Carolina's nationally recognized historic district.
The groups argue that cruise ships bring soot, water
pollution, noise and increased traffic to residents of the
historic district and threaten the economic value of some
properties that are on the National Register of Historic Places.
They say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which issued
permits for the new terminal in April, improperly listed the
work as "maintenance" and didn't subject its permitting process
to public scrutiny.
"A project with the explicit aim of converting a defunct
cargo warehouse into a modern passenger cruise terminal is not
'maintenance,'" according to the lawsuit, which was filed in
U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
The lawsuit named the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Army
Secretary John McHugh and U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder as
defendants.
A spokeswoman for the Corps of Engineers' Charleston
District said that office had not yet seen the lawsuit on Monday
and could not comment.
The effort to turn the old warehouse into a new
100,000-square-foot terminal for cruise ships has been in the
works for several years, said Allison Skipper, spokeswoman for
the State Ports Authority, which is building the facility.
The goal is to attract more cruise business to Charleston,
which has served as a home port for Carnival Cruise Lines'
Fantasy ship since 2010. Construction has not yet begun on the
new facility, though Skipper said officials were hoping to start
issuing construction contracts this summer.
"We have had more than 100 meetings with the community over
where to place the cruise ship terminal," Skipper said, noting
that the design passed a voluntary city architectural review.
She said the port has volunteered to limit the number of
cruise ship visits to 104 a year, with no two ships in port at
the same time. Each vessel carries about 3,500 passengers, she
said.
The preservation groups argue that those limits are only
voluntary, and that more and larger ships will be coming to
Charleston.
"The concern is how do we do this in the right scale and
manner so that (cruise ship traffic) is balanced with this
historic district that is so economically valuable," said Blan
Holman, attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center,
which filed the suit.
The groups last year sued Carnival Cruise Lines,
alleging that its cruise ships violate the city's sign and
height ordinances and constitute illegal hotel operations. A
hearing on the cruise line's motion to dismiss that lawsuit is
scheduled in state court for July 12.
Charleston's historic district was designated as a National
Historic Landmark District in 1960, one of the first in the
United States.