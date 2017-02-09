U.S. Toyota exec says investments should boost truck, SUV sales in 2017

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 9 Investments Japanese automaker
Toyota Motor Corp has made to boost its pickup truck
and SUV production capacity should help it narrow the gap with
the U.S. auto industry average for bigger vehicles increasingly
popular with American consumers, a top company executive said on
Thursday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Chicago Auto Show, Bill
Fay, head of the U.S. Toyota brand, told Reuters that increased
production of its Tacoma pickup trucks, RAV4 and Highlander SUVs
and its new C-HR crossover vehicle should help bring Toyota to a
"60 percent light truck sales mix this year, from about 52
percent this past year."
He noted that in recent months the industry average for
light trucks and SUVs has been around 64 percent of U.S.
industry sales - which have shifted substantially away from cars
thanks to low gas prices and improved gas mileage for heavier
vehicles. Fay said sales of those vehicles as a share of the
U.S. total should continue to rise.
"We'll have a leveling out at some point, but we think it
has a ways to go," Fay said.
He said Toyota is not forecasting when it could expect to
catch up with the U.S. industry average for SUV and truck sales,
adding "but we may not need to catch up to it" because of the
popularity of its Camry and Corolla sedans.
"We may always be a brand that's always a little less light
truck and a little higher passenger car because of the strength
we have in our passenger vehicles," he said. "And that might be
OK."
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)