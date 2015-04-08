INSIGHT-Toy business attracts private equity as kids go green and retro

| NEW YORK, April 8
NEW YORK, April 8 Striding confidently through
Matty's Toy Stop in Manhasset, New York, Catie Tepedino, 7, is
the sort of consumer who may hold the fate of the U.S. toy
business in her own little fists.
Finding that her top toy choice, Shopkins - tiny grocery
store characters made by Australia's privately-held Moose
Enterprise - was sold out, Catie went directly to the Barbie row
and picked out one of Mattel Inc.'s iconic dolls. Next stop: the
arts and crafts section, where she selected an Alex Brands
jewelry-making set.
"I know the aisles here," the petite brunette confided as
she navigated the store along with her mother, Victoria. And
knows what she wants as well: the Tepedinos spent perhaps five
minutes shopping, not counting the time spent answering a
reporter's questions.
Catie's preferences are a good indication of the state of
the toy business. Though Mattel, Hasbro and Lego control about
40 percent of the U.S. toy market, there's a growing niche for
smaller companies such as Alex Brands that sell educational or
environmentally friendly toys to delay the seemingly inevitable
demand for electronic devices.
That, in turn, has attracted investments from private equity
companies including Propel Equity Partners of Greenwich,
Connecticut, which since 2012 has been building a toy empire off
of retro and "green" brands, buying at least 10 companies to
date and bringing them together under the name Alex Brands.
Other PE firms active in the sector include Winona Capital, the
Friend Group and Topspin Partners.
Propel's Alex Brands portfolio includes well-known older toy
names, including Slinky and Shrinky Dinks, as well as newcomers
such as Citiblocs, which makes wooden construction toys. Both
categories represent a trend among parents nostalgic for their
own toys and keen on environmentally-conscious products, and
have helped weaken the grip of mainstream manufacturers such as
Mattel and Hasbro.
More toy company deals are expected in 2015, according to
Reuters interviews with private equity firms. Targets may
include Dallas-based KidKraft, which makes wooden toys and
furniture, industry experts said.
"There are times kids do other things" besides play with
electronic devices, Alex Brands CEO Neil Friedman, 67, told
Reuters. "We have things for them to do that make them creative
and active." Friedman joined Alex in October as CEO after
holding senior roles at Toys R Us and Mattel.
Alex Brands, which reached a licensing deal in February with
kids cable channel Nickelodeon, wouldn't discuss its sales
numbers or future plans. But it's opened a new headquarters in
Fairfield, New Jersey, and a new distribution center in
Woodbridge. The goal for many of these smaller toy companies is
to get large enough - around $200 million in sales - to be
bought by the bigger brands or create their own publicly traded
corporation.
Propel partners Michael C. Cornell and John M. Belniak
appear to be employing the same playbook they used as executives
at Jarden Corp, which has acquired many well-known
consumer brands with growth potential including Coleman, Yankee
Candle and Mr. Coffee. Jarden shares have risen almost 260
percent in the last five years.
Both partners declined to be interviewed.
NOT ALL CHILDS PLAY
Toy brands large and small must still contend with a
volatile selling season that relies heavily on gift-buying
around Christmas. Consumers are fickle, imitation is easy and
electronic devices are taking center-stage in children's free
time. While worldwide toy sales are growing with the rise of
middle class consumers in China and elsewhere, U.S. sales are
expected to increase only slightly to $23.9 billion in 2018 from
$22.6 billion in 2014, according to Forrester Research.
To meet demand for educational toys, Amazon.com recently
launched a separate online sales department for STEM Toys &
Games, which encourage math and science skills and include many
smaller private brands including Milton Industries, founded in
1946, and Melissa & Doug.
"We know customers are interested in these types of toys, so
we're making it easy for them to find them," said Amazon
spokeswoman Lori Richter.
Melissa & Doug, which specializes in wooden play-sets and
children's arts supplies, sold a majority share to private
investment group Berkshire Partners in 2010. It's a popular
brand at the Dolphin Bookshop in Port Washington, New York,
which has a large selection of Lego and some of the smaller,
private toymakers.
"We have a lot of people who ask for toys that are not made
in China," said Debbie Klein, a bookseller at the store.
Green Toys makes a variety of toys out of recycled milk
cartons and has turned down shelf space at Wal-Mart because
that's not the most likely shopping venue for his customers,
said co-founder Robert von Goeben. Sales grew about 30 percent
in 2014 after it partnered with The Friend Group, a private
investment firm that focuses on small to medium-sized companies
in the consumer packaged goods industry. Green Toys sell online,
at specialty toy stores as well as Pottery Barn and Whole Foods
Market.
"Millennial parents buy toys like they buy food," said von
Goeben, 52. "They want to know what's in it, the country of
origin. That's a sea change from day when I bought a toy because
it was wacky and fun."
