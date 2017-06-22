China pushes back as U.S. aluminum industry urges crackdown on imports

| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 China pushed back on
Thursday at charges by U.S. manufacturers and labor unions that
it has flooded the market with cheap aluminum and put U.S.
producers out of business, saying unilateral punitive trade
measures should not be used to try to remedy a global glut of
the metal.
In a rare appearance at a U.S. government hearing by a
Chinese official, Li Xie, director of China's export division at
China's commerce ministry, called on the Trump administration to
refrain from imposing curbs on Chinese aluminum imports.
He spoke at a hearing by the U.S. Commerce Department on the
Trump administration's Section 232 investigation into whether
foreign aluminum imports pose a threat to U.S. national
security. The administration is also conducting a separate
investigation into steel.
The administration is widely expected to impose tariffs or
quotas on foreign aluminum and steel imports.
"Aluminum products imported from China are general products
with civilian uses such as packing, roofing, road signs and
consumer durables. None of these products implicate national
security," said Li.
He noted that Chinese firms had not been invited to the
hearing and said unilateral sanctions by the United States were
not an answer to a global issue.
"Global overcapacity is the result of manufacturers,
including weakness in global economic growth and sluggish
demand. The solution to these challenges entail global joint
efforts."
China had undertaken measures to eliminate excess domestic
aluminum capacity, said Li. When asked by the panel what those
measures were, he said he would submit a written report.
Testimony to the committee by American manufacturers and
labor unions said the domestic aluminum industry had been
brought to its knees by market-distorting policies in China.
Robert Scott, an economist with the Economic Policy
Institute, said foreign aluminum imports threatened the entire
U.S. industry which was hanging on "only by a thread" after a
prolonged and steady decline in aluminum prices.
The threat was driven by growth of excess capacity and
overproduction in China, which had increased by nearly 1,500
percent between 2000 and 2017, he said.
Official data shows that just 6 percent of America's
aluminum exports come directly from China, but producers here
argue the capacity expansion there has prompted a global price
crash.
Michael Bless, president and chief executive for Century
Aluminum Company, a large U.S. producer of primary aluminum,
said the U.S. aluminum industry was "in danger of completely
disappearing" because of global overcapacity.
"The domestic industry is in danger of completely
disappearing," he said, adding that out of five aluminum
smelters only two were operating at full capacity. In the last
four years, employment and production have fallen nearly 60
percent, he added.
"China has no natural comparative advantage. Its smelters
are among the highest cost producers in the world, they lose
money, yet continue to expand," he added.
Gerd Gotz, director general of the 80-member European
aluminum industry, said European manufacturers should be spared
from any crack down as a result of the investigation.
"The vast majority of European imports have little to no
link to U.S. national security but are largely used in
commercial applications," he said.
