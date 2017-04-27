U.S. launches national security probe into aluminum imports

WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce
Department on Wednesday launched an investigation to determine
whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere are
compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to
broad import restrictions on the metal.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the investigation is
similar to one announced last week for steel imports into the
United States, invoking Section 232 of a national security law
passed in 1962 at the height of the Cold War.
Ross told reporters that the probe was prompted by the
extreme competitive pressures that unfairly traded imports are
putting on the U.S. aluminum industry, causing several domestic
smelters to close or halt production in recent years.
The move is the latest of several potential U.S. actions
aimed at stemming a rising tide of aluminum imports. The
Commerce Department is investigating allegations that Chinese
companies are dumping aluminum foil into the U.S. market below
cost and are benefiting from unfair subsidies.
Ross said part of the justification for the investigation is
that U.S. combat aircraft such as the Lockheed Martin
F-35 joint strike fighter and the Boeing F/A-18 Super
Hornet require high-purity aluminum that is now produced by only
one smelter, Century Aluminum Co.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)