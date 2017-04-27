UPDATE 3-U.S. launches national security probe into aluminum imports

(Adds comment from Aleris Corp spokesman, final two paragraphs)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce
Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine
whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was
compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to
broad import restrictions on the metal.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the investigation was
similar to one announced last week for steel imports into the
United States, invoking Section 232 of a national security law
passed in 1962 at the height of the Cold War.
Ross told reporters the probe was prompted by the extreme
competitive pressures that unfairly traded imports were putting
on the U.S. aluminum industry, causing several domestic smelters
to close or halt production in recent years.
China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal,
is seriously concerned by the probe and hopes to resolve the
dispute through negotiations, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said
at a regular briefing on Thursday.
The U.S. move is the latest of several potential U.S.
actions aimed at stemming a rising tide of aluminum imports. The
Commerce Department is investigating allegations that Chinese
companies are dumping aluminum foil into the U.S. market below
cost and benefiting from unfair subsidies.
Ross said part of the justification for the investigation
was that U.S. combat aircraft such as the Lockheed Martin
F-35 joint strike fighter and the Boeing F/A-18
Super Hornet require high-purity aluminum that is now produced
by only one smelter, Century Aluminum Co.
He said that company could probably meet U.S. peacetime
needs, but not if the United States needed to ramp up defense
production for a conflict. The same high-purity aluminum goes
into armor plating for military vehicles and naval vessels, he
said.
"At the very same time that our military is needing more and
more of the very high-quality aluminum, we're producing less and
less of everything, and only have the one producer of aerospace-
quality aluminum," Ross told a White House briefing.
The investigation will determine if there is sufficient
domestic aluminum capacity to meet U.S. defense needs and will
also assess the effects of lost jobs, skills and investments on
national security, Ross said.
Although he said China was a major contributor to the
global excess capacity in aluminum production, he said imports
from other countries, including Russia, were also causing
problems.
"This is not a China-phobic program, this has to do with a
global problem," Ross said.
Last November, a dozen U.S. senators requested that a U.S.
national security review panel reject the $2.3 billion
acqusition of Cleveland-based aluminum products maker Aleris
Corp by China's Zhongwang International Group Ltd.
Aleris spokesman Jason Saragian said the aluminum probe
announced by the Commerce Department was unrelated to the
ongoing review of the merger by the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
"The pending acquisition is not affected by this broad
inquiry, because the transaction does not involve any imports
from China," Saragian said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by David Lawder; additional reporting by Josephine
Mason in BEIJING; Editing by Peter Cooney and Richard Pullin)