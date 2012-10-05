White House said to be frustrating US drug companies in Asia trade talks

* US still undecided on key issue in trade talks
* Drug industry wants Obama to demand 12 years of data
protection
* White House has proposed seven years in budget submissions
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 The Obama administration's
reluctance to push for 12 years of data protection on "biologic"
medicines in free-trade talks is a growing concern for U.S. drug
manufacturers who employ about 4 million Americans, an industry
official said.
"The biggest challenge we're facing right now is the White
House," Harrison Cook, a vice president at Eli Lilly,
told Reuters in an interview on his company's goals for the
TransPacific Partnership (TPP), a proposed regional free trade
agreement covering 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific.
"The White House, for whatever reason, is pursuing a trade
policy that (potentially is at odds with) U.S. law. It is
difficult to understand, given the strong support and the
realization this that kind of protection is needed for the
future of the industry," Cook said.
Negotiators from the United States, Canada, Mexico,
Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Vietnam, Malaysia,
Singapore and Brunei will meet in New Zealand in December for
the 14th round of negotiations on the TPP.
Biologics are medicine made from human or animal proteins
grown in living systems, such as the cancer drug Avastin.
Unlike traditional pharmaceuticals that operate largely on
the basis of chemical reactions and that treat the consequences
of a disease, biologics work by blocking diseases earlier in
their development, the Information Technology and Innovation
Foundation explained in a recent report.
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform legislation, the
Affordable Care Act, provides 12 years of data protection for
biologics, in line what many experts say is needed to recoup the
average $1.2 billion cost of developing the drugs.
But in annual budgets, the Obama White House has proposed
lowering the period of data exclusivity to seven years to
encourage faster development of generic versions of the drugs
and to save billions in Medicare and Medicaid costs.
In August, a bipartisan group of governors including
Republican Chris Christie of New Jersey and Democrat Deval
Patrick of Massachusetts pressed Obama in a letter to push for
12 years of biologics data protection in the TPP. Many
pharmaceutical companies are based in those two states.
VITAL PROTECTION
The protection is vital for 901 biotechnology medicines and
vaccines under development, the governors said.
But after 30 months of talks on the TPP, the United States
still does not have a formal position on the number of years of
data protection it wants for biologics in the agreement.
"Discussions on issues relating to biologics are continuing
because we want to get the substance right," a spokeswoman for
the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.
The United States wants to learn more about how other TPP
countries "address the issue of biologics and biosimilars before
proposing any specific provisions," she said.
The issue is a concern for Lilly because about 70 percent of
new products it has under development are biologics.
"A pharmaceutical only has value in the market if you can
demonstrate to regulators that it is safe and effective. In
order to prove that, you must generate a great deal of costly
clinical and pre-clinical data," Cook said.
If generic manufacturers get early access to the data,
"We're never going to gain that investment back and be able to
discover the next medicine," Cook said.
Stephen Ezell, senior analyst with the Information
Technology and Innovation Foundation, said the European Union
requires 10-11 years of data protection in its trade pacts.
If the United States settles for less, growth in the
industry could move to Europe, Ezell said.