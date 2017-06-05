UPDATE 3-U.S. asks Canada to end 'underhanded' dairy pricing class

(Adds background on Canadian dairy group's position)
By Rod Nickel
June 5 The United States has asked Canada to
eliminate a new "underhanded" dairy-pricing class that has
undercut sales by U.S. dairies to Canadian processors, U.S.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Monday.
Perdue was speaking to reporters after he met with Canadian
Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay in Toronto.
Canada's dairy farmers last year struck a new pricing deal,
known as Class 7, with processors including Saputo Inc
and Parmalat Canada. Foreign industry groups said
the deal priced domestic milk ingredients used to make cheese
and yogurt below cost.
"I made it very clear that the Class 7 designation we felt
was unfair, undercutting this (U.S.) industry that grew up south
of the border," Perdue said. "... The quick win would be to do
away with Class 7 milk, which we think is a very unfair,
underhanded circumvention of WTO (World Trade Organization)."
Perdue's comments come as the United States has signalled it
wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico. They illustrate possible
obstacles to a new deal, even as the United States and Mexico
went into overtime on Monday on sugar trade talks.
In a statement, MacAulay said he and Perdue discussed
"shared priorities."
Perdue said that Class 7, which took effect in February,
enabled Canadian farmers to overproduce milk, contributing to
depressed world prices. Canada protects its dairy sector from
foreign competition with high tariffs on imports above a quota
and controls domestic production to support prices.
Canada's dairy system drew criticism in April from U.S.
President Donald Trump, who said he would "stand up for our
dairy farmers" against Canada's "unfair" practices. He did not
give details about his concerns.
Dairy Farmers of Canada, an influential lobby group that was
closely involved in creating Class 7, could not be reached for
comment. In the past, the group has stressed that Class 7 is a
domestic policy, and allows Canadian processors to continue
choosing their suppliers.
Perdue said he also raised concerns about how U.S. wheat is
priced in Canada, and about how U.S. wines are displayed for
sale in some provinces.
Under Canadian legislation, U.S. wheat automatically
receives the lowest quality designation and price in Canada
under the country's grading system. Perdue said the
wheat-grading issue seems to be less of a concern to Canada and
its farmers and could be resolved quickly.
Bilateral trade in agriculture and food was worth C$62
billion ($46 billion) in 2016, according to the Canadian
government.
($1 = 1.3472 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)