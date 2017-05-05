UPDATE 2-Canada hits back in lumber dispute, threatens action against U.S.

(Recasts with Canada considering duties on Oregon exports,
reaction)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA May 5 Canada struck back at the United
States over a lumber dispute on Friday, threatening to ban
shipments of U.S. thermal coal from Pacific ports and suggesting
sanctions against products from Oregon.
Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government
will defend the timber industry against what he calls an unfair
U.S. decision last month to impose tariffs on exports of
softwood lumber.
Trudeau said Ottawa would study whether to stop U.S. firms
from shipping thermal coal via the Pacific province of British
Columbia. Provincial Premier Christy Clark asked for the ban in
response to the U.S. tariffs.
Canada is also considering duties on exports from Oregon
such as wine, flooring and plywood, said a source close to the
matter, citing Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden's prominent
role in pressing for the lumber tariffs.
Analysts said Cloud Peak Energy Inc would be the
biggest coal producer affected by a British Columbia ban or
levy. Coal is railed to those ports by Burlington Northern Santa
Fe Corp, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
The dispute threatens to cloud talks on updating the North
American Free Trade Agreement, which are set to start this year.
NAFTA groups Canada, the United States and Mexico.
Washington's imposition of tariffs kicked off the fifth
formal bilateral dispute over timber in less than 40 years. U.S.
producers say Canadian lumber is unfairly subsidized, a charge
Canada has successfully fought in trade tribunals.
British Columbia is a major lumber exporter and says the
duties will devastate its industry.
Clark, who faces a May 9 election, vows to apply a levy on
thermal coal exports if she retains power and Trudeau does not
agree to a ban. A shortage of port capacity means some U.S. coal
firms rely on Canada.
"The government of Canada is considering this request
carefully and seriously," Trudeau said.
A White House official did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The United States exported 1.2 million short tons of thermal
coal into Canada in 2016, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration. It is unclear how much of that coal
was later sent to Asia through British Columbia ports.
