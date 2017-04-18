Trump vows to back U.S. dairy farmers in Canada trade spat

| April 18
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on
Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by
Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the
cheese-making state of Wisconsin.
Canada's dairy sector is protected by high tariffs on
imported products and controls on domestic production as a means
of supporting prices that farmers receive. It is frequently
criticized by other dairy-producing countries.
"We’re also going to stand up for our dairy farmers," Trump
said in Kenosha, Wisconsin. “Because in Canada some very unfair
things have happened to our dairy farmers and others.”
Trump did not go into detail about his concerns, but
promised his administration would call the Canadian government
led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and demand an explanation.
"It's another typical one-sided deal against the United
States and it's not going to be happening for long," Trump said.
Trump also reiterated his threat to eliminate the North
American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it
cannot be changed.
Canada's dairy farmers agreed last year to sell milk
ingredients used for cheese-making to Canadian processors, who
include Saputo Inc and Parmalat Canada Inc
at prices competitive with international rates. The pricing
agreement was a response to growing U.S. exports of milk
proteins to Canada that missed Canada's high tariffs.
Industry groups in New Zealand, Australia, the European
Union, Mexico and the United States complained that the new
prices for Canadian milk ingredients under-cut their exports to
Canada.
“President Trump’s reaction is not surprising. He is
defending his domestic dairy industry," said Jacques Lefebvre,
CEO of Dairy Processors Association of Canada. "We believe that
further communications with the Canadian government will broaden
his perspective."
In a statement, the Dairy Farmers of Canada industry group
said it is confident that the Canadian government will "continue
to protect and defend" the country's dairy industry.
Representatives for Canada's trade and agriculture ministers
could not be immediately reached.
Heritage Minister Melanie Joly, speaking to CTV, said about
the dispute that "any form of restriction (on) trade will hurt
workers on both sides of the border."
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; additional
reporting by Steve Holland in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Ayesha Rascoe
in Washington; and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)