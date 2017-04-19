UPDATE 2-Trump vows to back U.S. dairy farmers in Canada trade spat

(Adds official Canadian government reaction)
By Rod Nickel
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on
Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by
Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the
cheese-making state of Wisconsin.
Canada's dairy sector is protected by high tariffs on
imported products and controls on domestic production as a means
of supporting prices that farmers receive. It is frequently
criticized by other dairy-producing countries.
"We're also going to stand up for our dairy farmers," Trump
said in Kenosha, Wisconsin. "Because in Canada some very unfair
things have happened to our dairy farmers and others."
Trump did not detail his concerns, but promised his
administration would call the government of Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau and demand an explanation.
"It's another typical one-sided deal against the United
States and it's not going to be happening for long," Trump said.
Trump also reiterated his threat to eliminate the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico if
it cannot be changed.
U.S. dairy industry groups want Trump to urge Trudeau to
halt a pricing policy that has disrupted some U.S. dairy exports
and prioritize dairy market access in NAFTA renegotiation talks.
"A WTO complaint would be a last resort because it would
take five or six years to come to any resolution," said Jaime
Castaneda, senior vice president for the U.S. Dairy Export
Council.
Canada's dairy farmers agreed last year to sell milk
ingredients used for cheese-making to Canadian processors, which
include Saputo Inc and Parmalat Canada Inc
at prices competitive with international rates. The pricing
agreement was a response to growing U.S. exports of milk
proteins that were not subject to Canada's high tariffs.
Canada's envoy to Washington on Tuesday sent a letter to the
governors of New York and Wisconsin - both major dairy states -
saying U.S. producers' problems stemmed from overproduction
rather than Canadian policy.
In the letter, released by Ottawa, ambassador David
MacNaughton said Canada's dairy industry was less protectionist
than its U.S. counterpart.
Industry groups in New Zealand, Australia, the European
Union, Mexico and the United States complained the new prices
for Canadian milk ingredients under-cut exports to Canada.
"President Trump's reaction is not surprising. He is
defending his domestic dairy industry," said Jacques Lefebvre,
CEO of Dairy Processors Association of Canada. "Further
communications with the Canadian government will broaden his
perspective."
The Dairy Farmers of Canada said it was confident Ottawa
would "continue to protect and defend" the dairy industry.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; additional
reporting by Steve Holland in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Karl Plume in
Chicago,; Ayesha Rascoe in Washington; and David Ljunggren in
Ottawa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)