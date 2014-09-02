U.S. sets steep preliminary duties on Chinese steel wire rod imports

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 The U.S. Department of
Commerce on Tuesday set preliminary duties of up to 110 percent
on imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from China after
ruling the products were being sold below cost in the U.S.
market.
Some companies, including Rizhao Steel Wire Co, Hunan Valin
Xiangtan Iron & Steel Co and Jiangsu Shagang
International Trade Co, a subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group
, face a slightly lower duty rate of 106.19 percent,
but standard, China-wide duties were set at 110.25 percent.
Commerce has already set preliminary anti-subsidy duties of
81.36 percent for Hebei Iron & Steel and 10.30
percent for Benxi Steel and all other producers and
exporters in China. These come in addition to Tuesday's
anti-dumping duties.
The complaint about imports of hot-rolled carbon steel and
alloy steel rod from China, which totaled $313 million in 2013,
was made by ArcelorMittal USA, Charter Steel, Evraz
Pueblo, Gerdau Ameristeel, Keystone Consolidated Industries and
Nucor Corporation.
Commerce is due to make its final decision on the case by
Nov. 12. The U.S. International Trade Commission is to make its
final decision in December.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes)