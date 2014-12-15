版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 16日 星期二 03:20 BJT

U.S. to levy duties on Chinese steel wire rod imports

WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. International Trade Commission confirmed duties on imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from China on Monday after finding the goods injured the U.S. industry.

The unanimous vote was the final step in imposing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on goods from companies including Benxi Steel, Rizhao Steel Wire Co, Hunan Valin Xiangtan Iron & Steel Co and Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co, a subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group .

The complaint was made by ArcelorMittal USA, Charter Steel, Evraz Pueblo, Gerdau Ameristeel, Keystone Consolidated Industries and Nucor Corporation. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐