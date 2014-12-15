U.S. to levy duties on Chinese steel wire rod imports

WASHINGTON Dec 15 The U.S. International Trade
Commission confirmed duties on imports of carbon and alloy steel
wire rod from China on Monday after finding the goods injured
the U.S. industry.
The unanimous vote was the final step in imposing
anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on goods from companies
including Benxi Steel, Rizhao Steel Wire Co, Hunan
Valin Xiangtan Iron & Steel Co and Jiangsu Shagang
International Trade Co, a subsidiary of Jiangsu Shagang Group
.
The complaint was made by ArcelorMittal USA,
Charter Steel, Evraz Pueblo, Gerdau Ameristeel, Keystone
Consolidated Industries and Nucor Corporation.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)