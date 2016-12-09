UPDATE 1-U.S. finds dumping of residential washing machines from China

(Adds background)
WASHINGTON Dec 9 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Friday it had made a final determination that certain
large residential washers were being imported from China at
below fair value, and it set duties on the products of up to
52.5 percent.
The investigation followed a petition by Whirlpool Corp
over imports of washers manufactured in China by two
South Korean companies, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and LG Electronics Inc.
If the U.S. International Trade Commission makes a final
determination that the domestic injury was harmed by the
imports, the duties will become final. The commission is
scheduled to make its decision on or about Jan. 23.
In 2015, imports of such washers from China were valued at
an estimated $1.1 billion, it said.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Richard Chang)