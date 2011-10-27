UPDATE 1-US puts brakes on steel wheels from China

WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Thursday said it had set preliminary anti-dumping duties of
up to 193.54 percent on about $80 million of steel wheels from
China it said were being sold at unfairly low prices.
The decision is a victory for Accuride Corporation ACW.N
based in Indiana and Hayes Lemmerz International HAYL.PK
based in Michigan, which filed the case back in March.
President Barack Obama's administration, since taking
office in January 2009, has now imposed anti-dumping duties on
23 different products from China.
In 15 of the cases, it also has imposed "countervailing"
duties to offset Chinese subsidies.
The cases have been a source of friction between the two
countries, with China often accusing the United States of
protectionism in imposing the duties.
The U.S. arm of German company SolarWorld SWVG.DE filed
the latest petition earlier this month, asking for anti-dumping
duties of more than 100 percent and additional countervailing
duties on solar modules and cells from China.
In its announcement on Thursday, the Commerce Department
set a preliminary anti-dumping duty of 141.38 percent on steel
wheels made by Shanghai Yata Industry Company Limited and
Zhejiang Jingu Company Limited and a preliminary duty of 110.58
percent on steel wheels made by Jining Centurion Wheels
Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
It hit eight other Chinese exporters with a 125.98 percent
preliminary duty and said all other Chinese producers and
exporters would face a 193.54 percent preliminary duty.
