WASHINGTON Oct 27 The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it had set preliminary anti-dumping duties of to 193.54 percent on about $80 million of steel wheels from China it said were being sold at unfairly low prices.

The decision is a victory for Accuride Corporation ACW.N based in Indiana and Hayes Lemmerz International HAYL.PK based in Michigan, which filed the case back in March.

