U.S. Commerce Dept sets import duties on Chinese containers

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Tuesday set duties on imports of rail and road transport
containers from China after finding the goods were produced
using unfair government subsidies.
Under Commerce's preliminary decision, 53-foot domestic dry
containers, including those produced by China International
Marine Containers, will face anti-subsidy duties of
up to 10.46 percent after a complaint from Stoughton Trailers.
In 2013, about $184 million worth of such containers were
imported from China. The duties must still be confirmed in a
final decision by Commerce and by the U.S. International Trade
Commission.
