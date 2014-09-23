版本:
U.S. Commerce Dept sets import duties on Chinese containers

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday set duties on imports of rail and road transport containers from China after finding the goods were produced using unfair government subsidies.

Under Commerce's preliminary decision, 53-foot domestic dry containers, including those produced by China International Marine Containers, will face anti-subsidy duties of up to 10.46 percent after a complaint from Stoughton Trailers.

In 2013, about $184 million worth of such containers were imported from China. The duties must still be confirmed in a final decision by Commerce and by the U.S. International Trade Commission.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
