U.S. sets import duties on transport containers from China

WASHINGTON Nov 20 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Thursday set duties on imports of rail and road transport
containers from China after finding the goods were sold below
cost in the United States.
Under the department's preliminary decision, 53-foot
domestic dry containers will face anti-dumping duties of up to
153.24 percent after a complaint from Stoughton Trailers. Some
containers, including those produced by China International
Marine Containers, face a lower 24.27 percent rate.
In 2013, about $184 million worth of such containers were
imported from China.
The duties, which must still be confirmed in a final
decision by the Commerce Department and by the U.S.
International Trade Commission, would come on top of
anti-subsidy duties set in September.
