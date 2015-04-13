版本:
U.S. sets final dumping duties on transport containers from China

WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it set final dumping duties on imports of rail and road transport containers from China after finding the goods were sold below cost in the United States.

Under the department's decision, 53-foot domestic dry containers will face anti-dumping duties of 107.1 percent to 111.22 percent. It found imports of such containers received countervailable subsidies ranging from 17.13 percent to 28.00 percent.

In 2013, about $184 million worth of such containers were imported from China. (Reporting by Eric Walsh and Krista Hughes)
