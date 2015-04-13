U.S. sets final dumping duties on transport containers from China

WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. Commerce
Department on Monday said it set final dumping duties on imports
of rail and road transport containers from China after finding
the goods were sold below cost in the United States.
Under the department's decision, 53-foot domestic dry
containers will face anti-dumping duties of 107.1 percent to
111.22 percent. It found imports of such containers received
countervailable subsidies ranging from 17.13 percent to 28.00
percent.
In 2013, about $184 million worth of such containers were
imported from China.
