US business urges big changes in WTO trade talks

* Doha round said "incapable" of reaching good conclusion
* Manufacturers urge new "business model" for WTO talks
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 With U.S. economic growth
nearly stalled and unemployment stuck above 9 percent,
Caterpillar's (CAT.N) man in Washington, Bill Lane, has been
pitching what many think is a crazy idea: one more try to reach
a big market-opening deal through the World Trade Organization.
Facing a panel last week of top trade lobbyists for the
U.S. manufacturing, services and farm sectors, Lane warned that
countries in Asia, Latin America and Europe were striking new
trade deals at much faster pace than the United States.
"We're being disadvantaged not because of protectionism but
because they're embracing trade liberalization in a much more
aggressive form than the U.S. The only way we can leapfrog
what's going on ... is to do something bold and do something
bold through the WTO (World Trade Organization)," Lane said.
It was a rousing call for resuscitating the all-but dead
Doha round of global trade talks, which the United States
helped launch in the capital of Qatar just two months after the
September 11, 2001 attacks.
But these days it is hard to get cheers in Washington for
the epic-length talks. Lane's friends and colleagues, as much
as they would welcome a global deal to open new markets to U.S.
exports, essentially told him there was no hope.
"The WTO, for services, holds no promise," said Bob
Vastine, president of the Coalition of Service Industries.
"It's a vehicle incapable of delivering the goods."
"The premise that a breakthrough idea is possible in Geneva
is not borne out by the facts," said Scott Miller, director of
global trade policy for consumer products giant Procter &
Gamble (PG.N). "It's hard to find ambition in Geneva."
LOOKING FOR A WAY FORWARD
In four months, the 153 members of the WTO will gather in
Geneva to try chart a new path for the Doha negotiations.
Caterpillar has benefited mightily from trade reforms and
the construction equipment giant has been at the forefront of
efforts to push long-stalled U.S. free trade deals with South
Korea, Colombia and Panama through the U.S. Congress.
But many U.S. business groups have soured on the Doha
round, seeing it now as more of an obstacle to trade
liberalization than an opportunity for export growth.
They complain the never-ending talks have kept the WTO from
moving on to other more promising projects.
"Nobody wanted a deal to slash trade barriers more" than
the National Association of Manufacturers, said Frank Vargo,
the group's vice president for international economic affairs.
"(But) the Doha round has failed miserably in generating
new market access that we want for ourselves and other
countries," he said.
Last month, World Bank President Robert Zoellick, a former
chief U.S. trade negotiator, criticized the United States for
not showing more leadership in the talks.
But Vargo and other panel members at the discussion put the
blame on major emerging countries such as China, Brazil and
India for refusing to offer deep enough tariff cuts to create
new export opportunities for the United States.
Those concessions are needed to persuade Congress to cut
U.S. farm subsidies and remaining high U.S. tariffs in areas
such as textiles and trucks, the businessmen said.
In the services negotiations, "the offers on the table
(from major developing countries) offer virtually no new
commercial advantage," Vastine said.
"Why are we wasting our time? Let's find other venues,"
Vastine said, such as the proposed TransPacific Partnership
between the United States and eight other countries.
Others said putting the WTO back on track as a venue to
negotiate new market openings required changes in the conduct
of the multilateral trade talks.
"The Doha round is committed to a strategy that may not
work any more," Miller said, arguing the WTO should shift from
its focus on a wide-ranging deal involving all 153 members to
smaller agreements with fewer countries.
Vargo agreed, saying the Doha round's governing principle
that nothing is resolved until everything is resolved has in
effect prevented any agreement.
WTO members should also "look at moving away from universal
MFN (most-favored nation)," Vargo said, referring to the
long-established principle that all WTO members provide each
other the same degree of market access.
Abandoning MFN would allow groups of WTO members to strike
deals to liberalize trade in a particular services or
manufacturing sector, but bar countries that don't want to open
their own markets from benefiting from the pact.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; editing by Vicki Allen)