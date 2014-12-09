U.S. confirms import duties on Chinese chlorination chemicals

WASHINGTON Dec 9 The United States confirmed
steep import duties on Chinese chemicals used in sanitizing
water on Tuesday after a complaint the products were unfairly
subsidized and sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.
In its final decision, the Department of Commerce set
anti-dumping duties of 210.52 percent on imports from China of
calcium hypochlorite, used in chlorinating and sanitizing water,
and anti-subsidy duties of 65.85 percent.
The companies the duties will hit include China
Petrochemical International, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp
, Hubei Dinglong Chemical Co, Tianjin
Jinbin International Trade, and Wuhan Rui Sunny Chemical Co.
The complaint was brought by Arch Chemicals. The United
States imported an estimated $8.1 million worth of calcium
hypochlorite from China in 2013.
The decision is subject to a final ruling from the U.S.
International Trade Commission, which is due by Jan. 22 2015.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Galloway)