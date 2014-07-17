UPDATE 1-U.S. sets import duties on imported chemicals, high-tech steel

(Adds final decision on steel)
WASHINGTON, July 17 The United States on
Thursday set steep import duties on Chinese chemicals used in
sanitizing water and confirmed duties on high-tech steel from
Germany, Japan and Poland after finding the products were being
sold too cheaply in U.S. markets.
In a preliminary decision, the Department of Commerce set
anti-dumping duties of 210.52 percent on Chinese imports of
calcium hypochlorite, used in chlorinating and sanitizing water.
The duties will hit companies including China Petrochemical
International, a subsidiary of Sinopec Corp, Tianjin
Jinbin International Trade and Wuhan Rui Sunny Chemical Co.
The complaint was brought by Arch Chemicals. In 2013,
imports of calcium hypochlorite from China were valued at an
estimated $8.1 million.
Commerce also set final anti-dumping margins on imports of
grain-oriented electrical steel from Germany, Japan, and Poland,
affecting companies including Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corporation and JFE Steel Corporation.
The steel, mainly used in large and medium-sized electrical
power transformers, will face duties of up to 241.91 percent, in
the case of Germany's ThyssenKrupp Electrical Steel, a division
of ThyssenKrupp AG.
The complaint was lodged by AK Steel Corp,
Allegheny Ludlum Corp (IPO-ALGL.N) and the United Steelworkers
union.
The calcium hypochlorite decision is subject to final
rulings from Commerce, due by Nov. 28, and the U.S.
International Trade Commission, due by Jan. 12, 2015. The ITC
will make its final decision on the steel duties by Aug. 30.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa
Shumaker)