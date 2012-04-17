版本:
2012年 4月 17日

US rejects import duties on refrigerators, steel wheels

WASHINGTON, April 17 A U.S. trade panel on Tuesday rejected punitive duties on bottom-mount refrigerators from South Korea and Mexico in a case brought by U.S. manufacturer Whirlpool against foreign rivals, including LG and Samsung.

In a separate vote, the U.S. International Trade Commission also rejected a bid by U.S. manufacturers for duties on imports of steel wheels from China.

