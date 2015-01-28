Lawmakers submit bill to renew U.S. export credit agency charter

WASHINGTON Jan 28 A group of U.S. Republican
lawmakers introduced a bill on Wednesday to extend the term of
the U.S. export credit agency for five years past its current
June deadline.
The Export-Import Bank, which provides support to U.S.
exporters and the buyers of U.S. goods, has been targeted for
closure by some conservative Republicans who say it usurps the
role of the private sector and provides "welfare" for big
business.
The legislation kicks off what is likely to be a battle this
year between the Chairman of the House Committee on Financial
Services, Jeb Hensarling, one of the bank's strongest critics,
and moderate Republicans, Democrats and business groups
determined to keep Ex-Im open.
A bill introduced by Tennessee lawmaker Stephen Fincher and
57 fellow Republicans would give the bank five more years, but
also cut its lending cap to $130 billion from $140 billion.
Other changes would increase Ex-Im's risk-sharing with the
private sector, strengthen anti-corruption practices and
increase capital buffers.
"The U.S. Ex-Im Bank has been a job-creator since its
inception, yet it is in dire need of major reforms to ensure its
ability to continue creating jobs at no expense to the
taxpayer," Fincher said in a statement.
"In reforming the Ex-Im Bank, we'll make its practices more
accountable and transparent than ever before.
The Ex-Im Bank has been criticized for aiding big companies
such as Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc, but its
supporters argue it also helps many small businesses that are
unable to get export insurance from private banks.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes. Editing by Andre Grenon)