U.S. to probe some Ford imports of hybrid electric vehicles, parts

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched a patent-infringement investigation into imports of certain hybrid electric vehicles and parts by Ford Motor Co.
The probe was sought by Paice LLC and Abell Foundation Inc, both privately owned companies in Baltimore, which allege that the imports infringe their patents, the ITC said in a statement. The two companies are seeking a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: