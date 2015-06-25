UPDATE 5-U.S. Congress victory moves Obama's Pacific trade pact forward

(Adds Japan PM and economy minister's comment)
* Win comes after six-week congressional battle
* Clears way for Trans-Pacific Partnership deal
* Little resistance seen in final House hurdle
* Senate passes worker aid bill, sends it to the House
By Krista Hughes and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, June 24 Legislation vital to
securing the largest U.S. trade deal in decades was passed by
the Senate on Wednesday by a comfortable margin, advancing
President Barack Obama's efforts to strengthen U.S. economic
ties around the Pacific Rim.
After a six-week congressional battle including two brushes
with failure, some fancy legislative footwork and myriad
backroom deals to keep the legislation alive, the Senate voted
60 to 38 to grant Obama "fast-track" power to negotiate trade
deals and speed them through Congress.
The bill next goes to the president for his signature.
That could propel the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP), a central element of Obama's foreign policy pivot to
Asia, over the finish line, while also boosting hopes for
completing an ambitious trade deal with the European Union.
U.S. labor groups, which fought fast-track, said they will
redouble their efforts. "We will vigorously oppose TPP if it
continues on its current course," AFL-CIO President Richard
Trumka wrote in a letter to lawmakers.
The TPP, potentially a legacy-defining achievement for
Obama, would be the biggest free trade agreement in a generation
and rank with the North American Free Trade Agreement, which
liberalized trade between the United States, Canada and Mexico,
while also serving as a counterweight to the rise of China.
To complete the TPP, ministers of the various countries
involved still have tricky issues to resolve, ranging from
monopoly periods for next-generation medicines to the treatment
of state-owned enterprises.
Some countries, including Japan and Canada, wanted
fast-track to be approved before making final offers on the
trade deal, which would cover 40 percent of the world economy
and raise annual global economic output by nearly $300 billion.
Negotiators say a deal on the TPP could be wrapped up within
weeks once countries are sure that Congress will not pick the
deal apart, which fast-track would prevent.
"We are optimistic that (fast-track) will lead the way for
many new market-opening agreements, including the Trans-Pacific
Partnership," said Doug Oberhelman, chief executive of
Caterpillar Inc, which welcomed the vote of approval, as
did technology companies Intel Corp and International
Business Machines Corp, and insurer Metlife Inc.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed the progress and
Economy Minister Akira Amari hopes to clinch the TPP trade deal
next month.
"I hope ministers (from TPP negotiation nations) can reach
an agreement with the end of July as a deadline," said Amari.
He also said Japan and the U.S. will resume two-way trade
talks on the remaining issues, seen as a crucial step toward an
agreement on TPP, once President Obama signs the bill.
WORKER AID BILL
Fast-track authority, letting lawmakers set negotiating
goals for trade deals but restricting them to yes-or-no votes on
final agreements, will last for up to six years and will extend
to any trade deals negotiated by Obama's successor, who would
take office in January 2017.
Wednesday's vote came as Congress was trying to finish up
four parts of a trade legislation package: fast-track
negotiating authority, aid for workers who lose their jobs as a
result of trade, an Africa trade preferences bill, and a customs
enforcement measure.
Fast-track was forced back to the Senate floor after a
revolt by Democrats in the House of Representatives resulted in
it being split from the worker aid measure.
That bill received unanimous approval and now will return to
the House, where many Democrats who previously opposed the aid
program now plan to support it. Their initial opposition was
part of a ploy that failed to derail fast-track legislation.
Passage of worker aid in the House on Thursday would allow
both measures to go to Obama for approval this week, before
lawmakers go on a week-long break.
The bruising congressional battle pitted Obama against many
in his own party, including House Democratic leader Nancy
Pelosi, and prompted blood-letting among Republicans after party
leaders lashed out at conservatives who refused to back the
trade agenda.
Opinion polls show a majority of Americans support trade in
general, but congressional approval has been a slog given
pressure from unions and activists warning of job losses and
vowing to retaliate against Democrats who support trade.
The front runner for the party's presidential nomination in
2016, Hillary Clinton, said Democratic critics had legitimate
concerns but has so far reserved judgment on the TPP.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, additional reporting by Ami
Miyazaki and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo; Editing by Michael Perry)